VIDEO: Watch moment Liam Gallagher sings Live Forever for victims of Manchester bombing

Former Oasis frontman led a capacity crowd at Manchester’s Ritz in a heartbreaking rendition of Live Forever in tribute to the victims of last week’s terrorist attacks.

The star was playing his first live solo gig in his home city, just a week after it was rocked by the devastating attack that left 22 people dead and dozens injured.

Liam Gallagher playing a concert at Manchester's O2 Ritz, in memory of the victims of last week's terror attack which killed 22 people and injured a further 64.

After a blistering set of old favourites, Liam came back onstage for a stripped back version of his 90s hit Live Forever.

The song took on extra emotion as he sang the lines ‘I want to live, I don’t want to die. Maybe I just want to breathe. Maybe I just don’t believe. Maybe you’re the same as me, we see things they’ll never see. You and I were gonna live forever.’

Before the emotional encore, the capacity crowd chanted ‘stand up for the 22’ in tribute to the victims of the attack and 22 candles were laid on the stage in memory of the casualties.