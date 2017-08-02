Voice Kids star Pixie joins Slimefest line-up

Pop starlet Pixie Lott is the latest name to be added to the bill at Slimefest this autumn.

The three-day event at The Arena, at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, will welcome The Voice Kids’ coach Pixie to headline two shows on Sunday, October 22.

Pixie Lott joins recently announced The Vamps, JoJo Siwa as well as Diversity and the stars of Nickelodeon’s School of Rock Breanna Yde and Ricardo Hurtado, and Slimefest hosts, Nickelodeon presenters Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely.

“I can’t wait to perform at Slimefest in Blackpool” said Pixie Lott, “It’s going to be a lot of fun – especially if you’re in the Slime Pit!”

Pixie last performed on stage in Blackpool at the Switch-On party in 2014, before going on to take part in that year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing and dancing at the Tower Ballroom.

She recently completed the first series of The Voice Kids, mentoring Jess Folley to be crowned the winner.

Blackpool Council’s deputy leader Coun Gillian Campbell said: “We are delighted to welcome Pixie Lott to Slimefest Blackpool in October.

“She’s a perfect fit with Blackpool’s family market, having performed here before she’s a firm favourite with the Blackpool audience and we look forward to welcoming her back.”

Slimefest takes place on Saturday to Monday, October 21 to 23, with shows at 1pm and 6pm. The Vamps headline on the Monday.

Tickets cost £15 from www.nick.co.uk/slimefest.