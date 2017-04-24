Will Smith comes to Blackpool in the Summertime

Hollywood megastar Will Smith has been announced as the headline act for a weekend music festival on Blackpool's Tower Festival Headland.

The actor, rapper and songwriter will be reunited with DJ Jazzy Jeff for the final night in a three-day festival during the August bank holiday weekend - which will also feature The Jacksons, Jason Donovan, Sinitta and more.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning.

The 2017 Livewire Festival runs from Friday to Sunday, August 25 to 27, opening with The Jacksons.

Saturday night will be an 80s' night from Pete Waterman’s Hit Factory Show starring Jason Donovan, and featuring Pepsi and Shirlie, Go West, Sinitta, Samantha Fox, Nathan Moore from Brother Beyond and more.



Then, on the final night, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff will make their only UK performance this year.

A Livewire spokesman said: “This is the first year the Livewire Festival has come to the North West and we are thrilled to be launching this fabulous weekend of music with this new concert series at Blackpool’s Headlands Arena featuring The Jacksons, Jason Donovan and Will Smith.

"We can’t wait to bring them to Blackpool. Blackpool is the best location in the UK for top entertainment and Livewire wanted to make the event affordable to everyone."

