RECIPE: Barrel aged feta cheese and watermelon salad with heritage tomatoes, pomegranate and rocket cress (4 portions)

Barry Farley, head of banqueting at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, who lives in Preston, has managed the catering for major events such as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the golf Open at St Andrews and the London Olympics.

Today, he shares his recipe for creating the perfect spring salad.

Not only can this salad be made in advance but the sweetness of the melon contrasts beautifully with the salty Feta cheese and sweet and sour tomatoes.

INGREDIENTS

• 1 small watermelon – cut into 16 cubes similar size as the cheese

• 4 types of heritage tomato - cut into wedges

• 12 mixed olives – cut into halves

• Barrel aged Feta cheese – cut into 16 cubes similar size as the melon

• Pomegranate seeds

• Pomegranate juice

• Wild rocket or rocket cress

• Good quality olive oil

METHOD

• Bring to the boil 100ml of the pomegranate juice and reduce by two-thirds. Leave to go cold

• Cut out the core of the tomatoes and cut into wedges or chunks. Sprinkle with sea salt, fresh ground black pepper and a pinch of sugar. Leave to marinade for one hour.

• Place the cubes of cheese and melon on to the plate, arrange the tomatoes around them. Scatter with the olives and pomegranate seeds.

• Dribble the pomegranate syrup over and around the salad and then a little olive oil

• Garnish with the rocket and serve chilled