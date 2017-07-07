REVIEW: Hot Ice is the coolest show in town

"Fabulous, daring, captivating and spectacular" claims the press release for the 2017 Hot Ice production Dreams.

And I couldn't have put it better myself.

A scene from Hot Ice 2017, Dreams

The show has swept back into the Pleasure Beach Arena for its 81st year, with even more feathers and rhinestones highlighting every move from the cast of 30 international skating stars.

Yet again the Hot Ice team goes all out to prove this really is the coolest show in town, and one which has to be seen to be believed.

The cast leave you holding your breath at times with their flips, spins, stunts and tricks - a backflip is hard enough to master on terra firma, without adding metal blades and a slippery floor.

The show, directed and produced by Pleasure Beach managing director Amanda Thompson, is a non-stop whirlwind of action, blending seamlessly between solo, pairs and group work through a customised soundtrack.

A scene from Hot Ice 2017, Dreams

Hot Ice favourite Oscar Peter provides many of the stand out moments, whether skating alone or fronting the cast, every move appears effortless and you can't fail to be drawn into his performances.

And on too many occasions to mention, dare devil duo Russian pair Daria Perminova and Evgenii Belianin leave you afraid that a dream could turn into a nightmare with their incredible high-speed lifts and spins.

Closing the first act, a gladiatorial battle raged on the ice, the women's full length flowing gowns made for a beautiful scene - although how they avoid getting the yards of fabric caught in their skates is an absolute wonder.

Another highlight is the Carmen sequence opening the second act, complete with a blaze of fire streaking across the ice, as well as a cheeky charleston-inspired routine which lifted the atmosphere after a dramatic men's trio.

A scene from Hot Ice 2017, Dreams

Local teenager, James Horrocks made his Hot Ice debut, and even had a short featured solo in one of the routines, which brought rapturous applause from a good number of family and friends in the crowd - to his clear delight.

The blend between skating and dance skills is ever improving, under the watchful eye of Hot Ice choreographers Oula Jaaskelainen and Lynsey Brown, and the lighting and special effects take the whole experience to another level.

* Hot Ice, The Arena, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, until Saturday, September 9. Call 0871 222 9090 or visit www.hoticeshow.com for tickets.