A royal panto role for Stacey

Blackpool singing star Stacey McClean will take on a royal role in Preston’s Christmas panto.

The ex-S Club Juniors member will play Princess Jasmine in Aladdin at the Guild Hall over the festive period.

She will be joined by comic and panto stalwart Phil Walker in the show, which is on at the Charter Theatre from December 7 to January 3.

Phil also writes and directs the show and will be playing Aladdin’s brother Wishee Washee.

Also appearing are magician Paul Zenon as the evil sorcerer Abanazar and Carl Tracy, playing the title role.

The producers have brought in the expertise of Freedom Flying to create special aerial effects.

The firm has recently completed a world tour of Asia with Wicked and a UK tour of Billy Elliot. Preston audiences are in for a real treat this year as it will be the first time that Freedom Flying have taken the effects used in Aladdin outside of London.