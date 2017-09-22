Alzheimer play set for Fleetwood library slot

A one-man play which touches on the problems of dementia is to be staged at Fleetwood Library next week.

The play Forget-Me-Not: The Alzheimer’s Whodunnit, written and performed by comedian and psychiatric nurse, Rob Gee will be playing on Thursday September 28, at 3pm.

Tickets for the show, which is suitable for ages 14 upwards, are available directly from the library and are priced at £7 for adults and £5 for concessions.

In the play, Jim’s wife, a patient on a dementia ward, has died from what appears to be natural causes.

Jim is a retired police detective and he smells a rat. He’s determined to solve one last murder. The problem is he also has dementia.

By turns hilarious and thought-provoking, Forget Me Not has a lot to say about how we treat and perceive people with dementia.

For more information about the show, which is currently touring, visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk or call 01254 674 777.