Ben’s got the feeling for 80s music in movie’s stage telling

He’s best known as a pop star frontman of boyband A1 - whose biggest hit was a remake of 80s classic hit Take On Me.

And until Saturday, Ben Adams is recreating Nuck Hurley, the leading man in classic 80s flick Flashdance.

“It’s such a fun show to be part of; it feels more like a pop concert than musical theatre - which is great as that’s what I’m more used to,” he said. “Everyone’s up on their feet at the end, so we can’t complain.

“It’s a nice break for me. I have been writing and producing for other people, I spent six months in a studio doing that so other people can go and have fun.

“I was a bit tired of staring at four walls. I wanted to get out performing myself and Flashdance came along and I thought it would be a great project.”

Eighties’ music fan Ben has been combining his role in Flashdance with putting the finishing touches to his own musical inspired by the decade’s hits Eugenius, which last week was announced as having a run in the West End early next year.

“It’s been busy - everything’s all come along at once,” Ben added. “It’s interesting working on both sides, writing Eugenius and being in Flashdance.”

* Flashdance, Opera House, Blackpool, until Saturday.