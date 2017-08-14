Do you like the Voodoo that they do?

Circus Of Horrors returns to Blackpool with its new incarnation Voodoo.

The spectacular features an amazing amalgamation of bizarre and fantastic circus acts act’s all woven into a sensational horror story.

Each year, the Circus of Horrors plays more than 100 UK theatres and the latest tour has expanded to take in festivals throughout the world including The Fuji Rock Festival in Japan, the Wacken Festival in Germany plus shows in Chile, Uruguay, Holland, Belgium, Argentina, France, Italy, Ireland, Finland,

The circus also visited Hong Kong and Moscow where it became the first UK Circus ever to perform in Russia. The show also played an astounding 10 nights at London’s O2.

The Circus of Horrors became the only circus ever to reach the finals of Britain’s Got Talent and the first circus to perform in London’s West End for more than 100 years.

The Circus of Horrors started it’s gruesome beginnings at the 1995 Glastonbury Festival and became an instant hit, touring all over the world from Chile to Chatham, Argentina to Aberdeen, Japan to Jersey including festival appearances with Alice Cooper, Ermine, Motley Cure, Oasis, Iron Maiden, The Manic St Preachers, Foo Fighters and many more.

The latest show will be at Blackpool Pleasure Beach from October 27 to 31.

Call 0871 222 9090 to book.