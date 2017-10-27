Famous Fylde faces forge new friendship

Here is the first glimpse behind the scenes at new musical Fat Friends - starring Blackpool’s own Jodie Prenger and former St Annes cricketer Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff.

An all-star cast also features ex-Emmerdale actress Natalie Anderson, ex-Coronation Street star Kevin Kennedy, X Factor winner Sam Bailey and Atomic Kitten Natasha Hamilton.

Jodie Prenger and Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff play engaged couple Kelly and Kevin in new musical Fat Friends

Stage star Jodie and ex-England and Lancashire all-rounder-turned-broadcaster Freddie play engaged couple Kelly and Kevin, and look to be having fun with their roles in the images released ahead of the show’s world premiere in Leeds next month.

The pair will be back on familiar ground from May 29 to June 2 next year, when the show comes to Blackpool Opera House in the final week of its tour.

The musical is a stage adaptation of Kay Mellor’s popular TV series Fat Friends, which launched the careers of Ruth Jones and James Corden.

Speaking ahead of rehearsals starting, Jodie said: “I am over the moon to be starring in Kay Mellor’s Fat Friends - The Musical.

“I have been a huge fan of Kay’s for so long - she is the most brilliant writer, director and just one hell of a lovely lady that you could ever wish to work with.”

Fans will soon be able to get a taster of Freddie’s acting skills, as he is set to appear in new Kay Mellor TV drama Love, Lies And Records. Although a date is yet to be confirmed, the series is slated for broadcast this autumn.

He secured the role in Fat Friends after bowling over writer Kay with his screen presence and went into try out for composer Nicholas Lloyd Webber.

2018 will be the tenth anniversary of Jodie winning TV show I’d Do Anything.