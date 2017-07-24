Footloose star Maureen ‘in awe’ of show’s cast

Former girl group singing sensation Maureen Nolan, who found fame in Blackpool, is taking to the stage once more in a toe-tapping rock’n’roll musical.

Maureen plays Vi Moore, the wife of grouchy reverend Shaw, in the current UK tour of Footloose.

Gareth Gates as Willard Pics: MATT MARTIN

The couple live in the small American town of Bomont, where music and dancing is forbidden. Their lives are turned upside down with the arrival of city boy Ren (Joshua Dowen), a rock’n’roll fan who falls in love with the couple’s teenage daughter, Ariel (Hannah Price).

Together with other young people in the town, he sets out to overturn the dancing ban and bring music back to the streets of Bomont.

Speaking about her character, Maureen said: “She’s very much a mediator. She’s caught between her husband’s views and her daughter who is rebelling against it.

“I’m the mediator in my family as the middle child so I quite like that. The music is amazing and I get to sing two beautiful ballads.”

The musical also stars Gareth Gates, who rose to fame after appearing in reality show Pop Idol as a teenager. He plays Ren’s friend, Willard.

Maureen said: “A lot of people still think of him as a 17-year-old little boy from Pop Idol, but he’s done lots of West End stuff and he’s so funny and so good at his part. I think people will be delighted to see him.

“The cast are fantastic. They all sing brilliantly, dance brilliantly, and they all play three or four instruments each. I was just in awe.

“I have been singing all my life so it’s second nature to me, but I only started acting about 10 years ago, so I’m learning new things all the time from the great actors I work with.”