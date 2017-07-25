‘Gifted and hilarious’ Eddy to headline monthly comedy night

The latest line up for Blackpool’s Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club has been announced.

Headlining the Friday, August 4 show will be Eddy Brimson, whose career has taken him from Dundee to Dubai, with TV appearances including EastEnders, Absolutely Fabulous, The Thin Blue Line, Silent Witness and Casualty.

The club, which runs monthly at the Grand Theatre’s Studio, will also feature Gary Meikle and Mark Smith, all under the control of compere Damion Larkin, who also runs the club nights.

He said: “Eddy is also a regular radio contributor to shows on BBC Radio 5 and Talksport and also a prolific writer. In short, this is one gifted and hilarious performer.

“Gary Meikle is a naturally talented comedian who is already well on this way to the top.

“He has been described as a comedian who you can watch and watch again as he’s wonderfully funny, engaging, sincere and just gets better and better.

“Sleek, instantly likeable and gloriously understated, you genuinely believe he’s a good friend relaying an event that happened just between the two of you.

“Mark Smith might have the plainest name in all of comedy but that works in his favour when his timing and delivery as a comic are to die for.”

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £13 in advance, £15.50 on the door, from www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk