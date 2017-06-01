Greek tale is a departure

The world of Greek legend will be brought to life in a new circus performance at Stanley Park opening tonight.

Hailed as a ‘spectacular spellbinding show’ which will mix circus with dance ‘like you have never seen before’, DEPART is inspired by the tragic ancient love story of Orpheus and Eurydice, and will mix dance with circus throughout the park.

Set in the fading light of midsummer’s dusk, circus artists will dance over people’s heads, making the most of the park’s ‘vast spaces, iconic features and intimate wooded areas’ and ‘transform one of Blackpool’s most beautiful public spaces into the underworld’.

The show is produced by internationally-acclaimed Australian circus company Circa and is being brought to Blackpool by LeftCoast until Sunday.

Blackpool is the final destination in this sell-out tour and community choirs and dancers from the Fylde coast will be called on to join the performance.

LeftCoast artistic director Michael Trainor said: “Circa is the most consistently brilliant contemporary circus company and is actually my own personal favourite.

“Normally you would have to go to a major city or international festival to see them so to have them on our doorstep in Stanley Park is an absolutely fantastic opportunity not to be missed.”

Led by Australian Yaron Lifschitz, DEPART brings together acrobats, aerialists, video artists and Fylde Coast community choirs and dancers.

Yaron said he was looking forward to setting the show in Stanley Park.

“Blackpool has such a large entertainment context and it will be really interesting to ask the audience to come and see a show in a different way than they are perhaps used to,” he said. “It is really great to be able to deliver this in a new and powerful way that this extraordinary site allows me to. Blackpool is proving to be the place I can make the show I always wanted to make!”

• Visit www.leftcoast.org.uk/buytickets to book.