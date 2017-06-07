High expectations for open air Dickens play

There are Great Expectations in every sense at Lytham Hall as the outdoor theatre season opens on Sunday evening.

A large audience is expected for Laura Turner’s stylish stage adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ novel, the first in the summer season of four open air plays which has the Gazette’s sister paper, the Lytham St Annes Express, as one its sponsors.

Alex Bird and Sadie Peppe who are appearing in Great Expectations at Lowther Pavilion.

Emily-Rose Hurdiss who plays the role of the enigmatic Miss Havisham will be making her second appearance for Lincoln-based Chapterhouse in a show produced by Richard Main.

“The success of television series like Downton Abbey have made stage productions of classic novels very popular right in recent years and this is a very thoughtful adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ favourite by Laura Turner.

“After five weeks of rehearsals in Lincoln I can’t wait for our tour to get started,” she said.

The Chapterhouse cast of eight will come to Lytham Hall at the start of a summer tour which will take them to venues throughout England, Scotland Wales and Ireland for 64 performances over the four summer months

Advance tickets have been selling very well and open air theatre organiser Julian Wilde is also expecting a large number of enthusiasts to pay at the gate.

“Everyone was delighted with the skilled use of microphones by the cast last summer and I am confident that Chapterhouse will get our season off to a fine start – hopefully in every sense!” Gates will open at 4.00 pm and the play which starts at 6.00 and will finish around 8. 30 pm.

The audience should bring their own seating and suitably warm clothes.

Tickets: 01253 794221.