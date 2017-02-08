History lesson from theatre for Blackpool college students

Students at a Blackpool college got into the rainbow spirit to celebrate Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender History Month.

The Tangled Web Theatre company performed a powerful monologue called ‘Tuesdays at Tesco’s’ at Blackpool Sixth Form College this week.

The story follows a transgender woman called Pauline and her experiences.

Matt Jones, drama and theatre studies teacher said: “It was a really interesting and well performed piece.

“Often plays about identity focus on personal struggle in society.

“This focused on someone who was happy and content in themselves about their identity and it was about the world around them and others who had an issue, which was really interesting.”

LGBT staff co-ordinator Julie Halliwell added: “It’s really important to highlight different issues in society and this play is about being accepted, in whatever capacity.

“I first watched the play at the Grand Theatre Studio last year and it really deserves a wider audience.”

