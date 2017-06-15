Hit musical tells Eva’s true story

Smash hit musical Evita comes to Blackpool Opera House on Tuesday for a week’s run.

Musical theatre stars Emma Hatton and Gian Marco Schiaretti head the cast as Eva Peron and Che.

Emma comes direct from playing gren witch Elphaba in the West End production of Evita, while former Disney Tarzan Gian Marco makes his UK tour debut.

Written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Evita has thrilled audiences with its dramatic real life story of Eva Peron, who rose from the slums of Argentina to become dictator Juan Peron’s wife.

A spokesman said: “Evita follows Eva’s journey from humble beginnings through to extraordinary wealth, power and iconic status which ultimately lead her to be heralded as the ‘spiritual leader of the nation’ by the Argentine people.”

With more than 20 major awards to its credit, the Oscar-winning film version starred Madonna and Antonio Banderas.

Evita features some of the most iconic songs in musical theatre, Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, On This Night of a Thousand Stars, You Must Love Me, and Another Suitcase in Another Hall.

A spokesman said: “This smash hit show truly promises to be the theatrical event of the year.”

* Evita, Blackpool Opera House, Tuesday until Saturday, June 24. Visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk to book tickets.