Husband and wife are Germaine attraction

It’s probably fair to say that there aren’t many couples whose marriage can compare to Germaine Delbosq and Luciano Gabriel Carmona.

Germaine is a sixth-generation circus performer born to an English mother and French father. She performs as a foot-juggler for Cirque Berserk, which visits Blackpool Opera House for five days between Wednesday, March 8 and Sunday, March 12 (not Sunday, February 26, as previously reported).

Despite coming from a family with such a rich history of circus performing, Germaine insists that there was no pressure on her to follow in her family’s footsteps.

She said: “We all had a choice when we were kids, but I always felt like it was in my blood so I wanted to carry on the legacy.”

Obviously regular juggling is a hard enough skill to master, but how long does it take to nail down doing it with your feet? She added: “I started training when I was seven so it’s taken a pretty long time. It taken a lot of training to master it. I’d say at least 25 years.”

Germaine performs alongside her husband, who goes by his middle name Gabriel in the show.

Gabriel is originally an Argentine tango dancer, but over the years has perfected his unique ‘bolas’ presentation.

Bolas are historically a type of throwing weapon made of weights on the ends of interconnected cords. They were traditionally used by ‘gauchos’ (Argentinian cowboys) to capture animals by entangling their legs.

Gabriel, however, uses the ancient weapons a different way. Instead opting to swing them around and bang them on the floor to produce a rhythm, in an act he calls the bolas dance. It sounds unusual, but the results are spectacular.

Gabriel admitted it’s a “nice” feeling touring the country and performing alongside his wife.

Of his unique act, he said: “It’s similar to the Flamenco in a way, except we bang the weapon on the floor to create a ringing.

“It’s very dangerous because if you’re hit with the bolas, you can break a bone or crack your head open, which I have done a few times!”

Tickets are priced between £10 and £32.50. To book, visit: www.cirqueberserk.co.uk.