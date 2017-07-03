It’s all aboard for an unforgettable journey

A tour bus with a difference will be hitting the streets of Blackpool for a special performance event.

Rear View will bring a new interactive show to the resort, creating ‘an unforgettable adventure where Blackpool becomes the stage’.

A custom-made double decker theatre bus will take to the road and turn the streets of Blackpool into the stage.

It’s billed as: “If at 65 you could say something to yourself at 23, what would it be?”

Passengers are told to: “Expect the unexpected and a few twists and turns along the way as Rear View takes you on a trip to our future, our past and asks us to revisit the choices we made, and to reflect on the past, present and future.”

The ‘unforgettable journey’ begins in a life-drawing class before quickly becoming a moving story about a woman’s life. Led by performance poets Cecilia Knapp and Jemima Foxtrot, Rear View brings together reflections, predictions and observations that blur the line between reality and fiction.

Arts body LeftCoast has co-commissioned the experience, which premiered in Norwich in May.

Artistic director Michael Trainor said: “Rear View is a great example of bringing unique experiences into an unusual location.

“Following the great success of DEPART, which we presented in Stanley Park, this is another show that will highlight Blackpool as a place to experience the very best of art and culture in the UK.

“What makes this show really exciting is the use of pioneering technology where the audience wear headphones and experience the sound of the show in a whole new way... that really feels like it’s happening inside in your own head, different sounds will also be triggered by certain locations as they travel through the streets creating a truly unique experience.”

The interactive experience has been created by performance company IOU.

Artistic director David Wheeler said: “This project has taken many years to develop and I’m really excited about seeing the tour and the different interpretations in each locale, and most importantly how audiences will engage with the work and how they respond to the unexpected and unpredictable nature of Rear View.”

Visit www.leftcoast.org.uk/buytickets to book.