Magic Mark promises a night full of family fun

A new one-man variety show launches in Blackpool tonight.

Mark James: Sideshow Tricks plays Viva in Church Street at 7.45pm, will play Tuesdays and Wednesdays from July 25 until the end of August.

Mark has performed professionally for more than a decade in more than 40 countries, featuring at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the world famous Magic Castle in Hollywood.

A spokesman said: “Now, new to Viva for 2017, he brings his critically acclaimed show to the Festival Suite.

“Combining original comedy and magic with juggling, escapology and sideshow stunts you’re invited to join Mark as he creates a one-man variety show like no other.

“The show is fresh, original and suitable for all the family, plus it’s full of surprises.

Tickets cost from £7.50 on 01253 297297.