Milton set for Grand return

Mock The Week regular Milton Jones has announced a date at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre.

His new tour Milton Jones Is Out There will see the comedian ‘holding up the mirror of truth to society, and he can see right through it, which means it’s probably just a window.’

The show on Friday, March 9 follows his previous tours, Milton Jones And The Temple Of Daft in 2015 and On The Road in 2013.

A spokesman said: “In his brand new show Milton will be putting his foot down and lifting the lid on the pedal bin of lies of the media.

“He will also be scaling the heights of fashion at the risk of falling into a terrible cravat.

“Milton will be talking about his life so far – the ups, the downs and why buying his own see-saw was the best decision he ever made.

“But perhaps he should give all this up and seek the highest office in the land – but how do you get a desk and a swivel chair up a mountain? Oh and now he wants to be Prime Minister too. Can we do worse than the politicians we already have? Yes we can!”

Tickets are on sale now, from www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.