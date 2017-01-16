New Lowther show cooks up a storm

A brand new production, which is part play, park cookery demonstration, will be visiting the Lowther Pavilion as part of its UK Tour.

‘The Chef Show’ will take the audience behind the scenes on a busy Saturday night in a local curry house, on Wednesday, February 8.

We’re hoping the audience will have a great night out and learn a little about the people running these businesses in the community

It features a two-man cast of Kamal Kaan and Rohit Gokani, playing a cast of thousands in comedic tales inspired by interviews with real people in the trade.

There will also be a special guest chef from Moghul Premier, with a cookery demonstration.

The tour will be the first production from Ragged Edge Productions – a new Cumbrian theatre company founded by Theatre in the Lakes’ former Associate Director and the play’s director Stefan Escreet.

Stefan said: “The Chef Show was originally inspired by an event in my local village hall and it’s been a delight to make a show that will be seen in similar venues right across the North.

“Our partnerships with local restaurants and takeaways are crucial and the enthusiasm and generosity of the owners and staff has been really encouraging.

“We’re hoping the audience will have a great night out and learn a little about the people running these businesses in the community.”

Playwright Nick Ahad added: “I’ve always thought the director’s idea was a brilliant one. So many of us, those who write for and about theatre, talk about ‘reaching out’ and ‘engaging in conversation’, well The Chef Show does exactly that. This time it isn’t just lip service.

“The director, Stefan, did that brilliant thing of identifying something that seems obvious and even mundane to people from one background, but is fascinating to those from another. Namely, ethnic minorities who run restaurants in genteel English villages know that you generally commute into these often entirely white places to make food for the often entirely white customers, then return to your own life a world away.

“The Chef Show tears down that barrier. That’s why I think The Chef Show is vital and timely.”

The show is suitable for everybody from the age of 10. For tickets visit lowtherpavilion.ticketsolve.com.