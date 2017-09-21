Orchestra will bring La La Land to life on Opera House stage

The Oscar-winning score of musical movie La La Land will be brought to life on stage.

Described as ‘the film of its generation’ La La Land captured hearts when it was released earlier this year.

And on Tuesday, it will be screened ‘like never before’ at the Opera House, with its musical numbers accompanied by a live 60-piece orchestra.

A spokesman said: “Set to be the ultimate immersive experience, the La La Land Live UK tour will now come to one of the biggest theatres in Europe, as it stops at the prestigious Blackpool Opera House, located in Blackpool Winter Gardens.

“Having previously hosted some of the biggest names of Hollywood’s Golden Era on its stage, including Frank Sinatra, Bob Hope, and Judy Garland, as well as Blackpool’s own history of being the home of British ballroom dancing, it is perfectly fitting that Blackpool Opera House will now also host La La Land Live in concert.”

The film won six Oscars, including best director for Damien Chazelle, best actress for Emma Stone as Mia, best original song for City of Stars and best original score.

La La Land tells the story of aspiring actress Mia and jazz musician Sebastian who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts.

La La Land in Concert

Opera House, Blackpool

Tuesday, 7.30pm

