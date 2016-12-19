Panto is lively, musical and full of humour

Snow White and the Seven Drawfs, Marine Hall, Fleetwood

Non-stop, lively and plenty of witty one-liners gave for a superb Christmas pantomime at the Marine Hall.

The build-up to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - produced by Trio Entertainment - created an eagerly anticipated atmosphere in the venue’s stunning ballroom which was almost a sell-out for the Saturday afternoon matinee.

The fairytale flowed with lots of lively pop music creating a buzz in the audience and the actors, including Eastenders’ Joshua Pascoe as Muddles, were second to none.

They kept up the pace superbly - the highlight being an hilarious slap-stick take on the Twelve Days of Christmas which brought the characters into the audience for a soaking with water pistols.

Steven Arnold, best known as Ashley from Coronation Street was the voice and image of the Magic Mirror and Victoria Roberts, star of the show for us, was a convincing Wicked Queen.

Local children were equally fantastic as supporting dancers. Every credit to Paul Duckworth as Dame Nursy Nelly, Robert Brendan as the handsome Prince Lorenzo - and of course Snow White, played by Kate Greenwood.

Claire Lark