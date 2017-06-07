Patsy fans ‘crazy’ to miss tribute

The velvet country voice of Patsy Cline caught the imagination of Sue Lowry who has been a lifelong fan of Patsy Cline and country music.

And she brings her powerful renditions of Cline’s most well-loved hits when the Patsy Cline and Friends show comes to the Marine Hall on July 2.

Joining Sue Lowry is Marc Robinson, who has been up to now renowned for playing Buddy Holly. He will pay tribute to the grand-daddy of country music Hank Williams with songs that include Howlin’ at the Moon, I saw the Light, and Rootie Tootie.

Lee Davidge performs a sensitive tribute to Jim Reeves with his authentic costume and iconic mesmerizing voice.

Songs will include Welcome to my World , Distant Drums, and the song everyone knows – a song everyone can join in with, Bimbo!

The audience is encouraged to wear their western wear and join in for a hayride of a show!

Sue said: “Being in Patsy Cline and Friends means it’s a pleasure for me to go to work in the mornings

It starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £18 with £17 for concessions and under 18s.

Call (01253) 887693.