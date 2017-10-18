REVIEW: Cilla: The Musical, Opera House, Blackpool

Just as Cilla Black was discovered in Liverpool’s Cavern Club, alongside the Beatles in 1962, this has discovered a new talent in Kara Lily Hayworth.

Hayworth was found in open auditions, and you’d be forgiven for thinking you were watching the real Cilla, as she fully inhabits the role.

Carl Au as Bobby and Andrew Lancel as manager Brian Epstein are dealing their own problems as well as becoming trapped by their ambitions to control Cilla.

The score is the ultimate 60s soundtrack, including Cilla’s greatest hits: Anyone Who Had A Heart, Alfie and Something Tells Me, plus plenty of the Liverpool sound hits.

It is testimony to writer Jeff Pope and directors Bill Kenwright and Bob Tomson, that this is a not-to-miss show, as the rousing music keeps coming; even before the rousing finale the audience in the packed Opera House are on their feet.

Together with the ups and downs of Cilla’s journey to fame, the musicians display the actions and sound of the real musical magic that they brought to the world.

The star of the show of course is Kara Lily Haworth, with her strong vocals that make this a truly remarkable musical to remember.

MARJORIE NYE