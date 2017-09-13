REVIEW: Spamalot, Opera House, Blackpool

While there’s in-jokes aplenty in this Monty Python musical, you don’t need to be a fan of the comic legends to have a great time at Spamalot.
This brilliant new production more than caters for a casual theatre-goer with fun take offs of traditional musicals with glitzy costumes and dance routines.
But all the favourites from its inspiration - film Monty Python And The Holy Grail - the foul-mouthed Frenchies, Knights who say ‘Ni’ and the invincible Black Knight are there in gloriously funny fashion.
Bob Harns is a brilliantly straight King Arthur, a perfect foil for the madcap antics around him, loyally backed by steed/servant Patsy, a clowning Rhys Owen.
Sarah Harlington plays the Lady Of The Lake in Beyonce-esque style - with some vocal gymnastics the diva would be proud of.
The merry band of Knights Of The Round Table work hard in a variety of roles, much as the original Pythons did on screen - although at times, on stage, this can get confusing.
It’s not often Blackpool hosts a premiere for a new UK tour, and there was a disappointingly small audience at the Opera House - the small-but-perfectly formed show deserves full houses.
* Spamalot, Opera House, Blackpool, until Saturday.
