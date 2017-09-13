REVIEW: Spamalot, Opera House, Blackpool

While there’s in-jokes aplenty in this Monty Python musical, you don’t need to be a fan of the comic legends to have a great time at Spamalot.

This brilliant new production more than caters for a casual theatre-goer with fun take offs of traditional musicals with glitzy costumes and dance routines.

Bob Harns as King Arthur in Spamalot, Blackpool Opera House

But all the favourites from its inspiration - film Monty Python And The Holy Grail - the foul-mouthed Frenchies, Knights who say ‘Ni’ and the invincible Black Knight are there in gloriously funny fashion.

Bob Harns is a brilliantly straight King Arthur, a perfect foil for the madcap antics around him, loyally backed by steed/servant Patsy, a clowning Rhys Owen.

Sarah Harlington plays the Lady Of The Lake in Beyonce-esque style - with some vocal gymnastics the diva would be proud of.

The merry band of Knights Of The Round Table work hard in a variety of roles, much as the original Pythons did on screen - although at times, on stage, this can get confusing.

Sarah Harlington as Lady Of The Lake in Spamalot, Blackpool Opera House

It’s not often Blackpool hosts a premiere for a new UK tour, and there was a disappointingly small audience at the Opera House - the small-but-perfectly formed show deserves full houses.

* Spamalot, Opera House, Blackpool, until Saturday.