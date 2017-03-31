Silly, giddy, slapstick theatre for half-term

If you’re looking for a fun and fiery show to take the kids to during the Easter holidays, look no further than Lowther Pavilion next Tuesday.

Doris The Dragon Show is described as a fast paced show full of giddy games, silly slapstick and lots of giggles.

Created for children up to 10 years old, the show follows the antics of Doris’s fiery dragon friends and features lots of interaction between cast, puppets and audience throughout.

The show has been created by the former producer of Sooty and Rainbow theatre tours Jonny Blazer who also plays the part of the ‘Dragon Catcher’.

Jonny Blazer said: “I am delighted to be returning to Lowther Pavilion with my latest children’s show - Doris The Dragon Show.

“The charm and wit of the dragon characters will delight both children and adults and like my Sooty and Rainbow touring productions this show offers a timeless mixture of fun and hilarity combined with lots of audience participation”.

Tickets are priced at £8.50 or £30.50 for a family of four.

To book, call 01253 794221 or visit www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk.