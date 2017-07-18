Skaters hand over a cool £20k to charity

Blackpool’s annual children’s ice dance show has handed over more than £20,000 to local charities.

The Blackpool Ice Drome Children’s Association (BIDCA) staged Alice In Wonderland at the Pleasure Beach Arena last Christmas.

We are immensely proud of the hard work our cast and crew put in each year

And as preparations loom for this year’s production of Wizard Of Oz - with tickets on sale now - organisers are delighted to have handed over the cash to children’s charities including Brian House, Aspired Futures and OJ’s Charity for children with autism and their families.

Under the banner ‘Children Helping Children’, BIDCA puts on its annual showcase each year to raise money for local good causes - and celebrated its 75th anniversary with the 2014 show.

A spokesman for BIDCA said: “We are immensely proud of the hard work our cast and crew put in to making the show each year.

“The knowledge that this enhances the lives of local children, though our charitable donations, whilst bringing delight and joy to our audiences is exactly what we all work so hard for.

“We’d also like to say thank you to everyone who came to see Alice In Wonderland for supporting us.”

Helen Atkinson from Aspired Futures said: “The generous donation from BIDCA will make an enormous difference to what we can provide to the most vulnerable children and young people from our community.”