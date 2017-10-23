Stage stars go mad for the 80s in new musical

Stars of stage and screen are staging on an 80s party this autumn.

Ashley Luke Lloyd, from Blackpool, has written and directed Mad On Her, an 80s jukebox musical, with Fylde performers Laura Wilson and Kelsey Beth Crossley as two of his leading ladies.

Laura Wilson in Mad On Her

He describes the show as ‘a journey through all your favourite smash hits of this glamtastic decade, as Donna and Tina party through the nightlife and drama of 1985.’

Ashley is currently in the West End hit show Dreamgirls, and has previously been in the international tour of Mamma Mia - which spent 12 weeks in Blackpool for the summer of 2014.

Last summer he toured Mad On Her across the UK, and is now staging it at the Above The Arts Theatre in London’s Leicester Square on Sundays between November 5 and December 6.

Ashley said: “Being born and bred in Blackpool, I got lots of ideas from the bright lights and the electric atmosphere especially around the Illuminations season.

“There’s a huge amount of fun mixed with drama, love, friendship and betrayal, all wrapped up in your favourite 80s tunes. I am so excited about the cast, they are incredibly talented - and I hope anyone visiting London from Blackpool will support us.”

Ashley and Laura met working on A Christmas Carol at the Opera House in 2015, and all three have trained at Scream Theatre School in the resort. Kelsey Beth Crossley played Scarlet Nicholls in Emmerdale from 2007 to 2012, and was a semi finalist in The Voice.

Kelsey Beth said: “I’m so excited for us to go to London, I’m also thrilled it’s not just a show but a fun night out for the audience - it sounds like the sort of place I would go to.”

Visit www.artstheatre westend.com to book.