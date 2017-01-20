Star puppet returns to roots for live show

Everyone’s favourite mischievous yellow bear Sooty is coming back to where it all started as part of his new UK tour.

The Sooty Show will be at the Grand Theatre on Sunday, May 28.

The idea for Sooty was originally devised by Harry Corbett, who bought the puppet as a present for his son, Matthew, from a stall when he was on holiday in Blackpool in 1948.

Almost 70 years later and Sooty is as popular as ever with adults and children alike.

The show is now hosted by Richard Cadell who took over the gloves from Matthew Corbett in 1998.

However it wasn’t the first time Richard had met Sooty.

He said: “I became Sooty’s new presenter in 1998 when Matthew Corbett announced his retirement. But actually I had met Sooty many years earlier having been a guest magician on the television show when I was just 15. It’s on YouTube and has come back to haunt me as I have a really big 80s mullet!”

He added: “Matthew has become a great friend and certainly continues to inspire me. However, I wasn’t a children’s entertainer before I started the Sooty Show. I was an illusionist with a big act with lots of assistants. I used to escape from tanks of water and vanish a motorcycle in midair! So it was a complete change for me.”

Starting out as a magician, Richard also fulfilled one of his lifelong dreams, meeting David Copperfield in Las Vegas, accompanied by the best magician of all time - Sooty.

Of the brand new show, Richard Cadell said: “Sooty can’t wait to be back on tour!

“Not only will his fans be able to enjoy lots of laughs and fun with the nation’s favourite bear, Sooty and I will also be joined in action by his companions Sweep and Soo as the gang try to stage a talent show.

“Sooty’s got a new high-powered water pistol for this special occasion – bring your raincoats!”

Richard also assures adults that there’s just as many laughs for them. He said: “It would be true to say that when we write the show we remember who pays for the tickets – so we make sure the adults get their share of laughs.”

Tickets are priced at £14.50. To book, visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk or call the box office on 01253 290190.