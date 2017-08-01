Tea-sipping tiger and kids’ TV stars help end holiday boredom

School’s out for summer, and with some decidedly damp days this past week, there’s fun for all ages with family-friendly shows at Preston Guild Hall.

See the stage version of children’s favourite The Tiger Who Came To Tea, direct from the West End, on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 15 and 16.

A spokesman said: “This is a musical play adapted and directed by Olivier Award-winner David Wood OBE, who is undisputedly the country’s leading writer and director of plays and musicals for children.

“Based on the book by Judith Kerr, it is packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos.

“This is a stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem... Expect to be surprised.”

And BAFTA-winning kids TV stars Dick and Dom will be unleashed on Friday, August 18, with a live show ‘full of madcap challenges and audience games that will guarantee to have you in stitches.’

Dick, one half of the duo, said: “We can’t wait to get going! It’s totally interactive. One half of the audience is against the other half, so everyone who comes along will get to be involved – oh, and we can’t guarantee it won’t get a bit messy.”

Their ‘unique bundle of fun’ takes to the stage at 2pm and 5pm.

Family tickets are available for both The Tiger Who Came To Tea and Dick And Dom.

• Go online at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk or call 01772 804444 to book.