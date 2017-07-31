We're off to see the wizard on the end of the pier

The wooden planks of North Pier are once again transforming into a magical yellow brick road to transport families to a fun performance.

The Wizard Of Oz is back at North Pier Theatre for the summer, proving there’s no place like home for the ‘all-singing, all-dancing comedy bonanza’.

The summer pantomime runs on Wednesdays, at 2.30pm and 7pm, until August 23.

Funny man Reece Sibbald is back as the Scarecrow, in his sixth season as the ‘Panto at the Pier’s’ resident comic.

It’s also his tenth year in showbusiness, having toured the country as the Scarecrow in more than 800 performances alongside some of the UK’s best loved entertainers.

A spokesman said: “His madcap antics and quick-fire jokes have made the North Pier summer panto a staple tradition with holiday-makers and locals alike.

“The Wizard of Oz follows the story of Dorothy on her adventures through the magical land of Oz.

“On her journey along the Yellow Brick Road she meets a brainless Scarecrow, a heart-seeking Tin Man and a cowardly Lion.

“After some magical intervention from Glinda the Good Witch they are soon at the mercy of the Wizard himself.”

Also back after the 2016 run are Pippa Smith as Dorothy and Nik Grundison as the dastardly Wicked Witch of the West. Completing the line-up is Rachel Slattery as Glinda the Good Witch, Alex Smith as the Tin Man, Jordan Carling as the Cowardly Lion and Duke DeMilo as the Wizard.

The production is backed by an all-new score by musical maestro Olly Ashmore.

The spokesman added: “Will Dorothy defeat the Wicked Witch of the West? Will the Wizard of Oz grant their requests? Is there really ‘no place like home’?

“Join in with the family-friendly fun at the North Pier Theatre this summer and find out for yourself.

“There’s glittering scenery, colourful costumes and more laughs than ever before. As the best value show in town you are sure of a great night out with The Wizard of Oz.”

Tickets cost £11, or £27 for a family of three and £32 for a family of four.