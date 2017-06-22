What a feeling for Strictly's Joanne

Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne Clifton will head the cast of Flashdance - The Musical as it heads to Blackpool this autumn.

The reigning glitterball trophy holder will star in the show at the Opera House from October 23 to November 4, with A1 singer-songwriter Ben Adams.

It was announced yesterday that Joanne would not be back in the Strictly line up for this year's series of the hit show.

She is currently starring in a UK tour in the title role of Thoroughly Modern Millie.

A world and European ballroom dance champion, Joanne lifted the 2016 series trophy with presenter Ore Oduba, following her 2015 Christmas special victory with McFly's Harry Judd.

Joanne made her musical theatre debut in the role of Streetwalker in the UK premiere of the Irving Berlin musical Face The Music, for which she was nominated for an Off West End Award. She followed this up with a turn as Marilyn Monroe in the Norma Jeane Musical.

She said the starring role of Alex Owens in Flashdance was 'another dream come true'.

"I think everyone in the world whether dancer or non-dancer, as soon as they hear What A Feeling, remembers that iconic scene at the end of the film and I'm so incredibly lucky that I get to do that every night in a UK tour along with fabulous numbers like She's A Maniac.

"I'm over the moon. It's another amazing opportunity in my musical theatre career and I can once again sing and act alongside dancing.

"I just hope the water's not too cold when it falls on me."

Ben Adams who will join Joanne on stage as Nick Hurley has been singing and performing since the age of eight. His career started as head chorister at St. Margaret's, Westminster Abbey - going on to become the lead singer of the band A1. Since their split he has worked as a songwriter and producer for the likes of Craig David, JLS and Sam Bailey.

Flashdance - The Musical tells the inspiring and unforgettable story of 18-year-old Alex, a welder by day and ‘flashdancer’ by night, who dreams of becoming a professional dancer.