Working together is key to a monster show at Lytham Hall

Working together is the key to success for the cast of six who will bring Illyria’s open air production of The Lost World to the parkland of Lytham Hall on Sunday.

After a month of intensive rehearsals at Illyria’s base in Cornwall, artistic director Oliver Gray’s production will arrive at Lytham Hall for just the second performance in a 47-date nationwide tour during July and August.

Company manager Nick Taylor feels that the composition of the cast has a well-balanced feel to it.

He said: “It’s always a fascinating exercise working as part of a new team, not to mention having a debutant dinosaur on board for this particular show.

“Jennifer Shakesby, Matthew Rothwell and myself have toured with Illyria before and we are gelling well with newcomers Adam Courting, Isobelle Peck and Lee Peck who can’t wait to get out onto the road.

“There’s already a pleasing sense of unity between us.

“Lytham Hall is a wonderful venue and we hope to provide a spectacular evening.”

Artistic Director Oliver Gray has based his stage play on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1912 novel which has had 15 different radio, film and TV adaptations over the past hundred years, including the celebrated 1997 Steven Spielberg Jurassic Park version.

Lytham Hall play organiser Julian Wilde believes that the company is right to be coy about the appearance of the dinosaur in the two-hour show.

“I understand it is massive and will be a real eye opener, but all the other details are under wraps.

“It’s a matter of come to see for yourself.”

Gates open for picnics at 4pm and Lytham Community Choir will entertain from 5pm before a show which will start at 6pm and end at 8.15pm.

Tickets £13, with concessions at £10/£6.50 from www.illyria.uk.com, Lytham Hall, Lowther Box Office or other local outlets.