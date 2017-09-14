Things to do this weekend (September 15 to 17)

There's a great mix of events happening in Lancashire over the weekend, and even some heading into next week.

PAID: Serious Sam Barrett and James the Fang, Preston, Saturday, September 16

A musical partnership formed across the Atlantic ten years ago, Serious Sam Barrett and James the Fang are cut from the same musical cloth. Having met on the DIY folk circuit these two have covered endless road miles in the US, UK, Europe and Ireland, and released two albums together. It was a mutual passion for raw roots music, skateboarding and sleeping on floors that brought them together. Tomorrow they team up with Preston’s Frostbox to bring you an evening of folk/country, upstairs at The Adelphi. Doors open from 8pm and admission is just £4.

FREE: Frion Farrel - The Auric Flame, Carnforth, Saturday, September 16

Local Author Frion Farrell is heading to Carnforth Bookshop on Market Street to launch her third and final book The Auric Flame, the gripping final instalment of her Myriar Trilogy. She will be reading extracts from her book and meeting her fans. There will also be the opportunity to get a copy signed. And she will also be unveiling the new editions of the first two books The Round Spear and The Stone of Mesa. The event runs from 2pm until 4pm. For more information call 01524 734588 or visit http://www.carnforthbooks.co.uk/

FREE: Scream Open Day, Blackpool, Saturday, September 16

This is a Scream Theatre Schools Open Day for prospective students to goalong and meet the Scream Team and a chance to join in a free trial session after a tour around the school. Since it’s inception in the North West in 1998, Scream Theatre Schools has developed into one of the industry’s first ports of call for professionally-trained kids and young people. It runs from 9.30am until 1pm at the Scream Studios on Wareham Road, Blackpool. For more information call 01253 309060.

FREE: Talk and Walk, Leyland, Saturday, September 16

Professor Geoff Timmins will give a talk on Lancashire Handloom Weaver’s Cottages, followed by a short walk to view the Fox Lane step-houses. In Fox Lane, Leyland posseses one of the finest surviving rows of weaver houses and Professor Timmins is the accepted authority on the industry. The talk starts at 11am and is being held at South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre on Church Street in Leyland. For more information call 01772 422041 or visit the website at www.south-ribble.co.uk/srmuseum/

FREE: Singleton Day of Dance, Poulton, Saturday, September 16

Singleton Cloggers will be holding their annual weekend of dance in Poulton Market Square. The event promises to be a true celebration of dance and will feature performances from the dance teams of Singleton Cloggers, Newburgh Morris, Solway Morris, Mucky Mountains Morris, Chorlton Cloghoppers and Furness Clog. The action starts at 10.30am. For more information and teams wishing to dance contact squire@SingletonCloggers.co.uk or visit http://singletoncloggers.yolasite.com/

PAID: Steam Fair, Lytham, Saturday, September 16

This is a new event on the programme, organised by Lytham Rotary Club and set in the fantastic surroundings of Lytham Hall parkland. Expect large steam, miniature steam, stationary steam, tractors, jeeps, cars and bikes plus a fun fair and plenty of stalls, with the odd steam punker putting the icing on the cake Parking is available off site at Ribble House with vintage buses to bring you to Lytham Hall. Open 10am until 4pm. Tickets: £7 adult; £6 concessions; £4 children; under 11s free.

PAID & FREE: Hero Assault Course, Preston, Saturday, September 16

Hero Assault Course is coming to Preston to bring out the best in people. The course is delivered by Ozonefit Military Fitness Preston, and therefore designed and built by Royal Marine Commandos and Army Engineers to be challenging yet forgiving for all abilities. Be prepared for your mission which involves water sliding, crawling, climbing and more. This is a strictly over 16 to enter event on Avenham Park - though anyone is free to watch the heroes in action! In conjunction with Help for Heroes.

FREE: Preston Military Show, Preston, Saturday, September 16

The Preston Military Show is an annual open day that presents the public with the opportunity to have a look at the goings on of a working barracks. There will be military and service vehicles on display, along with various military and band displays and stalls, and for those who dare there will be a climbing wall! There will also be the last ever performance from The Royal Signals White Helmets Motorcycle Display Team. Late afternoon will be taken on by a military band, finising with the Beating Retreat. Gates open from 11.30am until 5pm.

PAID: Blackpool Regent Ghost Hunting Event, Blackpool, Saturday, September 16

Ghost Encounters are back again at this haunted location from 9pm until 1.30am. Attendees get to try experiments new and old, and join them and their mediums at this location. Tickets are £25 and group bookings are being taken - for ages 18 and over only. Refreshments will be available. Make sure to read the full terms and conditions before booking - visit the website http://ghostencounters201.wixsite.com/mysite for these and for other information.

FREE: Hambleton Scarecrow Festival, Hambleton, Sunday, September 17

Stone the crows! The village of Hambleton in Poulton-on-Fylde is to host its second annual scarecrow festival and everyone in the village is invited to get involved! There will be a fun day at the Village Hall and a grand prize-giving for the best creations. So why not join them for a lovely afternoon with children’s crafts and cake decorating, tombola, raffle, face-painting, homemade cakes and refreshments. It runs from 11am until 2pm. The event is being held in aid of Hambleton Under 5s.

FREE: Riverside Vintage and Artisan Craft Market, Preston, Sunday, September 17

The New Continental pub on South Meadow Lane in Preston is the venue for this regular vintage and artisan craft market. Held on the third Sunday of every month, you can expect to find local artists, makers, designers and collectors with the very best of vintage homeware, cakes and more! It runs from 12pm until 4pm and admission is free. The event is family and dog friendly. For more information visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/riversidevintage/

PAID: Children's Charity Fashion Show, Southport, Saturday, September 16

On Saturday The Bold Hotel, Southport will play host to a Changing Events fashion show for local children, in aid of Make a Wish Foundation. In conjunction with Over The Moon Kids boutique, this will showcase the latest trends, whilst raising money for a great cause. Doors open at 1.15pm. Tickets from £40. Visit www.changingevents.uk.com/ to book.

PAID: Cressida Cowell Introducing The Wizard's of Once, Preston, Tuesday, September 19

Join international bestselling author Cressida Cowell, writer of the much loved How to Train Your Dragon series as she introduces her brand new and exciting series The Wizards of Once. Cressida’s books have been turned into blockbuster films, this is an opportunity to hear her talk about one of the most exciting and anticipated children’s books of the year. It’s being held at County Hall, in Preston from 6pm. Admission is £3 and this is redeemable against a copy of The Wizard of Once on the evening. Parking is available at the Arthur Street car park, off Bow Lane.

PAID: Sparkling Prosecco Event, Lancaster, Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16

Get ready for the Sparkling Prosecco Event, featuring unbridled pleasure with more than 20 different types of prosecco, Champagne and fabulous range of cocktails that will really tickle your taste buds. Also dedicated gin and craft ale bars and a free glass of prosecco on arrival. It’s being held at Lancaster Town Hall tonight and tomorrow. Doors are open from 6pm tonight and 12pm until 5pm tomorrow, with an evening session from 6pm. Tickets are £10.95.

PAID: Morecambe Guided Walk, Morecambe, Saturday, September 16

Meet at The Platform on Marine Road Central for this Echoes of Art Deco guided walk with Peter Wade. Morecambe’s 1930s heyday is reflected in its Art Deco buildings, some inspired directly by the iconic Midland Hotel. Meet for a prompt 2pm start and make sure to wear suitable clothing and footwear. It’s on Saturday and tickets are £3.