Triple bill for rocking out

Get ready to rock Blackpool, with a special one-night only show in the Winter Gardens Arena this Saturday.

Rock Of Ages is headlined by Limehouse Lizzy, the highly regarded Thin Lizzy tribute band, lining up for the ‘best in rock music’.

Support on the night comes from ‘premier Status Quo tribute band Quo-Incidence’ - featuring for this special night former Quo drummer Jeff Rich.

Opening the night to complete the triple bill of rock will be ‘local favourites’ Rupert Fabulous.

Organisers Coast Town Events and Arran Paul will round off the night with an after party fronted by a specialist rock DJ going through until 2am.

Limehouse Lizzy are hailed as ‘the best in classic rock from the closest thing to the original Thin Lizzy’, with frontman Wayne Ellis described as ‘an uncanny ringer for Phil Lynott’.

A spokesman said: “Limehouse Lizzy continue to keep the spirit of Celtic rock icon Philip Lynott and his band Thin Lizzy alive, well and dominating stages worldwide.

“The band have also added a tribute into their show to ex-Thin Lizzy guitarist and world-renowned solo artist Gary Moore. Delivering the classic hits of The Boys Are Back In Town, Jailbreak, Rosalie, Whiskey In The Jar and many more - the boys are well and truly back.

“Support is provided the UK’s premier Status Quo tribute band Quo-Incidence, delivering the unmistakable heads down, no nonsense boogie rock ‘n’ roll all the way from Somerset to the seaside of Blackpool.

“There’ll be no ‘Holding You Back’ as they get you ‘Rockin’ All Over The World’.

“Opening the night and guaranteed to get the party started we have local favourites Rupert Fabulous, a band of legend, awe and splendour.

“This promises to be one hell of a gig to prove that Blackpool Rocks.”

Tickets cost £10 from the Winter Gardens box office on 0844 856 1111 or online from www.coasttownevents.co.uk in advance, also available for £12 on the door.