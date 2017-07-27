United for a special night

A dazzling cast of Blackpool performers will join forces for charities supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people on Monday night.

The ticket-only Unite For Chechnya showcase event will see a cast of 38 locals take to the stage at Viva Blackpool, alongside Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Danny Beard (pictured) and club sensation Soraya Vivian.

Money raised from the ticket-only event will be split between Rainbow Railroad, an international charity which supports LGBT people escape persecution and Horizon LGBT’s hardship fund which provides assistance to people in the local area living with or affected by HIV in times of crisis.

Tickets cost £6.50 from 01253 311431.