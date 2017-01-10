USA food inspires Lancashire author

Travelling down the famous Route 66 has given one author an idea for a food-inspired book.

Suffering from various food allergies, Sophie Ward found the USA’s fast food culture difficult and set out to pass on her research to others.

Entitled ‘United Tastes of America’, the Garstang author provides a variety of allergy-free recipes to help foodies with similar conditions recreate American classics.

The 23-year-old said: “I’ve always known I struggled with some foods but about two years ago, they were starting to make me ill.

“I’m not the clubbing type of person, so going out was my main way of socialising but having these allergies made it difficult.

“Some places make you feel like you’re an inconvenience and it can ruin the experience of going out with your friends.”

Sophie suffers from wheat, gluten, egg, yeast and dairy allergies and encountered some of her biggest challenges on her tour of the USA with friend Matthew.

“A lot of the route is desert and most of the restaurants are fast food places,” Sophie said.

“There was nothing for me to eat and a lot of the time I was just asking for boiled rice or eating things that made me poorly.

“This book gives people will allergies a chance to eat the things they like without suffering.”

Sophie will be holding a book signing at Acresfield Health Club and Spa on Lancaster New Road from 4pm until 7pm on January 23.