Bestselling author Clare Mackintosh will visit Wrea Green for afternoon tea Q&A event

Clare Mackintosh's new book

The event will be held at The Villa, Wrea Green, at 2pm on August 18.

Clare - a former police officer who is well known for writing thrillers - will give a talk on her latest novel, Hostage, followed by a question and answer session and book signing.

All profits from the event will be going to Fylde Mayor Coun Elaine Silverwood' s chosen charities for her year of office: The Linden Centre, a service at Trinity Hospice which provides

counselling and support to adults, children and young people who have, or are caring for, someone with a non-curative or life-limiting illness; Fylde Coast Women’s Aid and Kirkham and

Wesham Club Day.

Tickets cost £30, which includes a hardback copy of the book.