A story classic brought to life on stage at Lowther Pavilion
For some classic family entertainment, head to Lowther Pavilion next week
Friday, 30th July 2021, 3:45 pm
Storytellers Theatre Company bring The Railway Children to Lowther Pavilion, retelling the enchanting tale following the fortunes and adventures of Roberta, Peter and Phyllis after they move from London to a house near a railway line in the country.
Roberta reads an old newspaper and discovers where their father really is and all the children take part in the adventure of a lifetime.
With heart stopping action ‘The Storytellers’ retells the past as if it were today. August 4, 12.00 and 2.30 www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk