Blackpool and Fylde Dancing Academy

Hits Reloaded is back for 2021, giving children the opportunity to experience performing at the Opera House, on a professional stage that has been home to many of the world’s biggest stars throughout the years.

Youngsters from Blackpool and Fylde Dance Academy are involved alongside dancing schools from across the Lancashire area.

This will be the 13th year that the academy has been asked to be involved and its one of the highlights of the year.

It’s also a big moment for the young dancers as it’s the first time performing since before the Covid pandemic.

Principal Leanne Tobin said: “It’s an honour to be asked to perform in such a professional environment, especially as we are a small community school based at Carleton scout hall, it gives us a chance to perform on a world-Famous stage.”

This year, the students will be performing a short medley based on Bombay Dreams the Musical.

Songs include Like an Eagle, Chaiyya Chaiyya and Shakalaka Baby.

Leanne added: “The students have showed dedication and have been rehearsing in very different times.

“Parents have been incredibly supportive even to the point of becoming fully licensed chaperones which included an interview and online training with the council.

“We have a mixture of ages performing this year staring from seven years old.

“For many it’s their first time performing on a real theatre stage as they joined the dancing school during lockdown whist zooming online dance classes.

“We have a troupe of 30 students in total performing.”