Comedian Stan Boardman returns to Lowther Pavilion next week

As theatres open their doors once more, Stan Boardman returns to Lowther Pavilion for his annual show on May 28.

This unscripted show will be unique and entertaining and Stan will document his struggles and successes. It will consist of his stand-up routines, archive clips on the big screen of hit show ‘The Comedians’ on Granada TV, watched by more than 15 million viewers each week and spawned the likes of Frank Carson, Roy Walker, Mick Miller and many more.