Comedians Russell Kane and Rich Hall on the line-up for this year’s Southport Comedy Festival

Multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter Russell Kane is best known for the BBC Sounds podcast, Evil Genius which has become a flagship show and was

the best performing original podcast on the platform.

Rich Hall’s critically acclaimed grouchy, deadpan style has established him as a master of absurdist irony and the king of rapid-fire wit.

Russell Kane

The pair will join other big names from the world of comedy for this year’s Southport Comedy Festival, which will be held in a giant marquee at Victoria Park in Southport between

October 1 and October 17.

This year’s line-up includes: Jason Byrne, Reginald D Hunter, Jo Caulfield, Tom Stade, Ed Byrne, Mark Thomas, Tez Ilyas, Luisa Omielan, Hal Cruttenden, Geoff Norcott, Steve

Rich Hall

Royle and Helen Bauer.

Tickets are now on sale at southportcomedyfestival.com

The Festival is sponsored by Anthony James Estate Agents in Southport.