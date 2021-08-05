Fylde Coast Players are back with four night performance at Lowther Pavilion
Fylde Coast Players are looking forward to finally being able to stage a play they had planned for last year.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 3:45 pm
The fast paced farce Our Man in Havana runs at Lowther Pavilion next week.
“We’ve had to take a really creative approach to planning this show as the restrictions meant that we’ve had to rehearse outside since March,” explained society chairman, Theresa Mallabone. “But the cast have so enjoyed working together again that they’ve worked in all weather conditions wrapped in scarves and gloves, out in rain showers and cold snaps order to get the show on.”
The show takes place on these dates - August 10, 11, 12 and 14th.
Tickets can be obtained from www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk and for more information visit www.fyldecoastplayers.com