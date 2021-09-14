Lytham Anonymous Players return to stage with hilarious Ian Hislop production.

The play is written by Ian Hislop of “Have I got News for You” and Nick Newman, and is packed full of terrific comedy and killer comic dialogue. Most definitely what is needed for a good night out at the theatre after many months of closures and Covid restrictions. The story centres on fading Hollywood action hero Jefferson Steele who arrives in England to play King Lear in Stratford, only to find out that it is not the birthplace of the Bard, but a sleepy village in Suffolk! The play was made into a film in 2008 starring Burt Reynolds as Jefferson, with a stellar cast including Imelda Staunton and Derek Jacobi. Here the play is being directed by award winning Director and Chairman of the Grand Theatre (Arts and Entertainment Board) Tony Stone, and will be the third attempt at trying to stage it after being postponed due to the pandemic. Tony said “this is such a wonderful hilarious script with a great storyline – typical Ian Hislop humour – and we have an amazing cast and production Team. So without doubt it’s definitely a play not to be missed!” Runs from Wednesday September 15 until September 18. Tickets here