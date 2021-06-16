NW1 theatre school students back performing as new actors management agency opens
Theatre school students were treading the boards as soon as they could after the coronavirus pandemic forced their classes to move online during lockdown.
Youngsters from NW1 theatre school in St Annes were delighted to perform Fantastic Mr Fox in front of proud family and friends in the grounds of Lytham Hall following classes and
rehearsals online.
The production by children in The Drama Club, who are aged seven to 11, raised £175 for the Hall.
Principal Chris Campbell said: “It was vital to reward the students for their incredible hard work and dedication in adapting through this process this year by getting to perform this show for
their family and friends.
“Thanks to Lytham Hall for allowing us to use the grounds, we couldn’t have imagined a better setting for this than performing the play as the sun was going down over the beautiful
woodlands of Lytham Hall.
“It’s essential we don’t forget how important the arts are to us all.
“They are a vital part in children’s development, from confidence to finding an outlet for the creativity.”
Throughout the pandemic, NW1, which is based on Alexandria Drive, provided performing arts and music classes for local children – clocking up 1,300 online classes by the time the
school reopened in April.
As part of these classes, students received some free online masterclasses with top industry names including West End star Danielle Hope, who won TV’s ‘Over The Rainbow’, and
television actress Louisa Lytton, who stars as Ruby Allen in Eastenders.
NW1 has also opened its own actors management agency – NW1 Actors Management – for students of the theatre school.
The school has been running for five years and now has more than 130 students.
