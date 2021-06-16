NW1 theatre school students back performing as new actors management agency opens

Youngsters from NW1 theatre school in St Annes were delighted to perform Fantastic Mr Fox in front of proud family and friends in the grounds of Lytham Hall following classes and

rehearsals online.

The production by children in The Drama Club, who are aged seven to 11, raised £175 for the Hall.

NW1 theatre school perform Fantastic Mr Fox at Lytham Hall. Pictured left to right: Martha Cook, Chris Campbell - the principal of NW1 - Paul Lomax from Lytham Hall and Olivia Jay

Principal Chris Campbell said: “It was vital to reward the students for their incredible hard work and dedication in adapting through this process this year by getting to perform this show for

their family and friends.

“Thanks to Lytham Hall for allowing us to use the grounds, we couldn’t have imagined a better setting for this than performing the play as the sun was going down over the beautiful

Nikolai Ivanov, from NW1 theatre school

woodlands of Lytham Hall.

“It’s essential we don’t forget how important the arts are to us all.

“They are a vital part in children’s development, from confidence to finding an outlet for the creativity.”

Throughout the pandemic, NW1, which is based on Alexandria Drive, provided performing arts and music classes for local children – clocking up 1,300 online classes by the time the

Olivia Jay from NW1 theatre school

school reopened in April.

As part of these classes, students received some free online masterclasses with top industry names including West End star Danielle Hope, who won TV’s ‘Over The Rainbow’, and

television actress Louisa Lytton, who stars as Ruby Allen in Eastenders.

NW1 has also opened its own actors management agency – NW1 Actors Management – for students of the theatre school.

The school has been running for five years and now has more than 130 students.