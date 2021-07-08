Open air theatre brings She Stoops to Conquer to Lytham Hall

Rain or Shine Theatre Company make a welcome return to the Hall in a farce which combines physical comedy, mistaken identities and waspish words satirising the mannered society of the 1780’s. Jayne Meekings who with husband Ken founded the company in 1998 is the producer, with daughter Pippa playing the lead. Pippa said: “The past 18 months have been simply grim for everyone, so it is a delight to be back live, aiming put a smile on the faces of our audiences once again.”