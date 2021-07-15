Pupils delighted to meet North Pier's Wizard of Oz cast at new theatre in a St Annes school
Children at Mayfield Primary in St Annes enjoyed the opening of their school's very own theatre thanks to the cast of The Wizard of Oz.
Headteacher Glyn Denton enlisted the help of Denis Askham, North Pier manager, to mastermind the school's new Mayfield ABC Theatre.
A disused former dining room at the school has been transformed into a performance space, which was officially opened last week by the cast who are performing at Blackpool’s North
Pier Joe Longthorne Theatre this summer.
These were the scenes at the special unveiling of the new school theatre:
