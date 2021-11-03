Steve Harley brings his Cockney Rebel live show to Lowther Pavilion
Considered one of the greatest, most charismatic live performers at work today, the original Cockney Rebel is coming to Lowther Pavilion this weekend with his six-piece rock band.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 3:45 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 4:10 pm
A Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel live show will be packed with hits such as Judy Teen, Mr Raffles, Here Comes The Sun, Mr Soft and the world-wide hit and UK Number One, Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me).
Harley also picks an eclectic mix of tracks from his career recordings.
With him will be violinist Barry Wickens, James Lascelles, piano/percussion, Paul Cuddeford, guitar, Kuma Harada, bass) and original band member, Stuart Elliott on drums.
The concerts at Lowther Pavilion are on Friday and Saturday, 7.30pm. www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk