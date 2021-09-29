Best of Lancashire Awards: Glittering evening to celebrate the heroes in our communities
The inaugural Best of Lancashire Awards is just hours away, with 12 categories celebrating the superstars of our county.
The Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette newspaper have teamed up with Marsden Building Society, Burnley to bring readers the Best of Lancashire Awards.
Since the start of the pandemic, many of us have seen people and organisations in our communities who have gone the extra mile to help others.
These awards, to be held at the Crow Wood Hotel and Spa in Burnley on September 30, are to recognise those who have made a difference, with nominations made by members of the public.
The judging panel for the Awards has been made up of the editors from the Lancashire Post, Blackpool Gazette and the Burnley Express newspapers, as well as representatives from our sponsors.
Nicola Adam, editor of the Blackpool Gazette said: "The last few years have been remarkable, not just for the pandemic, but because it has showcased the very best of humanity, the most determined in business, the most creative in adversity and the most selfless in life.
"It absolutely restores my faith in humanity to see what has been achieved here in Lancashire and these awards celebrate the very best. Just making it on our shortlist deserved a huge well done and our winners deserve every accolade. Lancastrians really are the best."
There will also be a surprise Ambassador of the Year award presented on the night.
Follow the awards on social media by searching the hashtag #BestofLancs
The categories:
Community Champion Award
Sponsored by Progress Housing Group, this award recognises individuals or community groups who have worked tirelessly supporting the local community, particularly looking out for others during the coronavirus lockdown and beyond.
Nominees are:
Amazing Graze
Stephen Wilson
Steven Wilcock
Pride of Lancashire
Sponsored by Marsden Building Society, this will be awarded to an individual or group whose efforts locally, nationally or internationally have embodied the Lancastrian spirit and whose achievements have consistently made you proud to be from Lancashire.
Nominees are:
Strictly NHS
Let's Grow Preston
Rafiq Patel
Environmental Sustainability Award
As part of the race to Net zero, we want to recognise the businesses who are playing their part by reducing their environmental impact.
Nominees are:
Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort
Recycle IT
River Ribble Trust
999 Hero Award
Sponsored by Spire Fylde Coast Hospital, this award goes to someone who has made an outstanding contribution to saving the life/lives of others or has helped to avert disaster by their quick actions in an emergency.
Nominees are:
Jodie Sutcliffe
Kyle Cudlip
Paul Markham
Act of Bravery Award
Sponsored by Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, this award recognises individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and bravery whilst serving for our country and in everyday life.
Nominees are:
Cleo Keenan
Lauren Maguire
Paul and Mark Bryan
Grass Roots Sports Award
Sponsored by Burnley College, this award recognises the unsung sporting heroes whose teamwork and determination have kept things going throughout the pandemic.
Nominees are:
Anthony Moran
John Pilling
Linda Moores
Lifetime Achievement Award
Sponsored by the Porsche Centre Preston. This award recognises a person who has been active in the business community for 25 years or above, has shown outstanding leadership characteristics throughout their career and has inspired and developed others to achieve similar success.
Nominees are:
Babs Murphy
Doreen Lofthouse
John Child
Young Person of Courage Award
Sponsored by the Greater Lancashire Hospital, this award will go to a youngster who has shown courage in the face of adversity.
Nominees:
Annie Christopher
Maddison Farrar
Rachel Pownall
Armed Forces Hero Award
Sponsored by Daniel Thwaites, this award recognises inspirational individuals and teams, who are current or former members of the armed forces, who have played a significant role in supporting our communities.
Nominees are:
Adele Wilkinson
Cpl James Kirby
Rick Clement
Inspirational Young Adult
Sponsored by Sponsored by Excel Fostering, this award is for a young person whose actions have given us real hope for the future.
Nominees are:
Anthony Karker
Jodie Sutcliffe
Maddison Farrar
Charity Fundraiser Award
Sponsored by the Crow Wood Hotel and Spa, this award will be given to an individual or organisation that has worked tirelessly to raise funds for a great cause, going to incredible lengths and showing exceptional dedication.
Nominees are:
Dance Floor Heroes
Neil Hailwood
Strictly NHS
Green Champion Award
Sponsored by Panaz, this award recognises an individual or community group who have actively worked on improving green living in the community.
Nominees:
Elaine Sutton
Let's Grow Preston
Trevor Mackey